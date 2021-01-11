Mexico City, Jan 11: Mexican presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez Cuevas said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an announcement on Sunday, Ramirez Cuevas said that he is in good health and will be "working from home following all health protocols", reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramirez Cuevas, who worked as the general coordinator of Social Communication for the Office of the President, has received messages of support on social media wishing for his speedy recovery.

Since the onset of the pandemic early last year, Mexico has reported a total of 1,534,039 coronavirus cases and 133,706 deaths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).