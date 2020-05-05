Jharkhand Govt Launches 3 Schemes to Spike Man-days for MGNREGA to Help Returnee Migrant Workers

Ranchi, May 5 (PTI) With thousands of migrant workers returnig to the state amid coronavirus outbreak, the Jharkhand government has launched three schemes to generate 25 crore man-days for MGNREGA to enable the workers earn wages as well as bring in a long-term plan to provide steady income to the poor households.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the 'Birsa Harit Gram Yojana' (plantation scheme), 'Nilamber-Pitamber Jal Samridhi Yojana' (water scheme) and 'Veer Shahid Poto Ho Khel Vikas Yojana (sports scheme) on Monday with an aim to develop rural Jharkhand.

The three schemes of the state's rural development department set a target of creating 25 crore man-days for the Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme with about Rs 20,000 crore, an official release quoting Soren said.

It said the objective of the schemes is to generate 25 crore man-days for the entire completion of works in three-years period.

Stating that the government is fighting the coronavirus pandemic compounded by the closure of industrial work, Soren said the state was committed to creating better health facilities and generate employment for the migrant workers.

Soren said under the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, fruit-bearing saplings would be planted on the two sides of roads, both government and private land, and villagers could earn from fruits with an annual income of Rs 50,000 after about three years of plantation.

The plan of the sports scheme, Soren said, was to construct playgrounds at panchayat level to promote sports and provide reservation in jobs under the sports quota.

The water scheme aims to increase five lakh crore litres of groundwater table and making efforts of cultivation in wastelands, he said.

Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam said the water project would benefit farmers and efforts would be made to provide employment.

He said 2.6 lakh labouers have already been roped in for work under the MGNREGA schemes and more would be given Employment.

Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithlesh Thakur termed the water programme as unique as it would increase productivity potential of agriculture.

The project for sports aims at creating one crore man- days for MGNREGA, the water scheme would generate 10 crore man-days, while the plantation scheme would create 25 crore man-days for the key rural employment project, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)