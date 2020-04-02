Jharkhand Reports Second Coronavirus Positive Case

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 2 (PTI) A man in Hazaribag district on Thursday tested positive to COVID-19, the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Bhubanesh Pratap Singh said here.

The DC said that the man, who is in his thirties, reached Bishnugarh in the district from West Bengal on foot on March 29.

"After a medical check-up by the doctors, his swab samples were sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and the test report was found positive," Singh said.

A 22-year-old Malaysian woman had tested positive to COVID-19 on March 31 in Ranchi.

She was among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in the capital city.

