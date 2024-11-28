Deoghar, November 28: The headmistress of a government school in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was shot at by a teacher in front of students inside a classroom on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at an upgraded middle school under Mohanpur police station area, they said. Deoghar SP Ambar Lakra said Chandni Kumari sustained a bullet wound in her hand. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman, Minor Son Strangled to Death by Husband in Seraikela-Kharsawan District, Suspect on the Run.

She is undergoing treatment at Deoghar Sadar hospital and her condition is stable, doctors said. The accused assistant-teacher Shailesh Yadav, who absconded after committing the crime, was arrested from a nearby forest, the SP said. According to Kumari, the incident took place when she was teaching in the classroom. "Yadav entered the classroom with a gun and fired at her," they said. Police said prima facie it appeared there was some dispute between them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)