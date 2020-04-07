Jim Carrey's Book Release Postponed

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) The release of Hollywood star Jim Carrey's book "Memoirs and Misinformation" has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, publishing house Alfred A Knopf has deferred the release of the book from May 5 to October 6.

"Memoirs and Misinformation", which Carrey co-wrote with Dana Vachon, is a semi-autobiographical novel described as "a deconstruction of persona."

In the book, Carrey and Vachon narrate a story about about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, and "a cataclysmic ending of the world — apocalypses within and without".

Tour events related to the book have been called off until further notice.

Carrey previously wrote a children's fiction novel "How Roland Rolls", which was published in 2013. PTI

