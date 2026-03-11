Washington DC [US], March 11 (ANI): Critically acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino's next theatrical play is titled 'The Popinjay Cavalier', which is expected to debut in the West End Theatre next year, reported Variety.

After Variety confirmed last week that Tarantino's next project would be a play possibly premiering in London, further details were revealed in a press release on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Malaika Arora Attend Festivities (See Pics).

Titled 'The Popinjay Cavalier,' the play, described as a 'swashbuckling comedy,' is written and directed by Tarantino and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Set in 1830s Europe, 'The Popinjay Cavalier' is "a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen," the press release states as quoted by Variety.

Also Read | Monalisa Bhosle Gets Married: Viral 'Mahakumbh' Girl Marries Boyfriend Farman Khan After Fleeing Forced Marriage.

According to the outlet, the project is currently in development and planning an early 2027 debut, with a theatre to be announced at a later date.

The dates and the cast are still under wraps. Casting, creative team, show dates and other details are also forthcoming.

Last week, Variety reported that while nothing is set in stone yet, the cast could comprise both rising and well-known actors.

Tarantino first revealed that he had written a play during a panel at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, saying that if all goes well, he may just adapt it for the screen to be his 10th and final movie.

"If you're wondering what I'm doing right now, I'm writing a play, and it's going to be probably the next thing I end up doing. If it's a fiasco I probably won't turn it into a movie. But if it's a smash hit? It might be my last movie," said Tarantino as quoted by Variety.

Tarantino's last directorial was 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)