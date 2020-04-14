J&K DGP Chairs High-level Meeting to Assess Arrangement for Annual Capital Shift

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with the officers to finalise arrangements for the annual Darbar Move. Darbar Move is the annual shift of the Secretariat of Jammu and Kashmir from one capital city to another.The DGP directed the officers to take all precautionary measures in sanitising and decontaminating the office buildings at Srinagar and the accommodation for the employees should be prepared well in advance following all health protocols. The DGP further asked the officers to prepare the list of officials, who will be shifting and share it with the police headquarters so that formal orders are issued accordingly. During the meeting, the DGP also reviewed the safety measures being adopted by the police personnel performing duties on the ground and appreciated the role of the police welfare centres and other units in manufacturing personal protective equipment in large numbers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)