J&K Police Foils Bid to Smuggle Narcotics in Rajouri, 3 Persons Held

Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics with the arrest of three persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and recovered three kilograms of cannabis, officials said.

A police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) Surinder Khadyar, which was on a routine check at Khandli Bridge Chowk in Rajouri, signalled a load carrier vehicle to stop but the driver along with two more associates abandoned the vehicle on the road and tried to flee from the spot, they said.

"Alert cops chased all three (persons) and managed to nab them at some distance and during frisking, a consignment of three kilograms of cannabis was recovered from the possession of these three persons," police further said.

They have been identified as Deepak, Sonu Sharma and Shami Kumar, they said.

The vehicle has also been seized whereas a case has been registered in Rajouri police station while an investigation into the matter is going on, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said the arrest of these three persons is a major success for police as the trio were about to smuggle a big consignment towards Palma area for further peddling of narcotics in the

area.The SSP also appealed to all parents and guardians to keep a close vigil on their wards which acts as primary deterrent towards the menace of narcotics addiction.

