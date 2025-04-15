New Delhi, April 15: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections are set for a charged contest, with 165 nominations filed for the four central panel posts. According to the election committee, the post of President attracted the highest number of candidates, 48, followed by 42 for General Secretary, 41 for Vice President, and 34 for Joint Secretary. For the 16 school counsellor positions, 250 students have submitted their nominations. NUSU Election Committee Releases Voter List, over 7,900 Students to Vote in April 25 Polls.

The election process formally began on April 14 with the release of the provisional voter list. The Election Committee has confirmed that 7,906 students are eligible to vote this year, with women comprising 43% of the electorate. The process had been delayed for weeks due to administrative hurdles and an ongoing Delhi High Court case concerning the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. The matter was last heard on March 27. Amid the delay, students had staged protests and locked the Dean of Students' office in March, demanding immediate elections. Over 160 Nominations Filed for Central Panel Posts in JNUSU Elections.

The next key steps in the election calendar include the publication of the final candidate list and a press briefing on April 16. General Body Meetings (GBMs) across schools will be held on April 17 and 21, followed by the Central GBM on April 22 and the Presidential Debate on April 23. Voting will take place on April 25, with counting beginning the same night. Results are likely to be declared on April 28. In last year's elections, held after a four-year hiatus, the United Left alliance won three of the four central panel posts, while BAPSA secured one.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)