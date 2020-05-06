Joined Manchester United to Win Trophies: Harry Maguire

London [UK], May 6 (ANI): England defender Harry Maguire revealed that he joined the Premier League side Manchester United to win trophies.Maguire committed to a six-year contract at Old Trafford after completing a record 80 million pound move from Leicester last summer, becoming the world's most expensive defender in the process."I have joined this club because I want to win trophies and I want to get silverware. When I look back on my time at Manchester United, I want to make sure I have some trophies in that cabinet," he said during a question and answer session for Manchester United TV (MUTV).United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw enough in Maguire to hand him the captain's armband in January, and the change in leadership quickly inspired a turnaround in results.Red Devils had an unbeaten record in their previous 11 games before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the English football season."We need to be mentally strong. We are a young group but we don't really want to use that as an excuse. We want to be young but play mature. That is where we have really picked up in recent weeks," Maguire said.The 27-year-old centre-back acknowledges the fact that United were far too inconsistent in the first half of the season, but feels positive signs of progress have been shown in 2020."As a Red, our toughest opponent, probably, is ourselves. I would say that, at times this year, as a team, we have probably let ourselves down by being a bit too inconsistent. Not just for a full game but during games," he said."There have been times when we've been so good in games and then we've come off it a bit and been punished. So I'd say our toughest opponent is ourselves," the defender added.A place in the Premier League's top four is now within sight, while progress has also been made in the Europa League and FA Cup, and Maguire has been credited as one of the driving forces behind the team's recent revival.Before the Premier League was suspended, Liverpool was at the top spot and the side was just three wins away from securing the title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)