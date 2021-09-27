Supermodel Kaia Gerber and actor Jacob Elordi have finally made their red carpet debut as they attended their first celebrity event together. As per E! News, on Saturday, Gerber and Elordi made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the ultra-glam, star-studded Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles. The Kissing Booth 3: Jacob Elordi’s Rom-Com to Premiere on Netflix in Summer 2021, Confirms Joey King.

The 20-year-old model wore a sleeveless asymmetrical sparkling gold Celine gown. She paired the look with earrings and a necklace from Tiffany's Victoria collection, as well as the company's Soleste ring and Embrace ring. Jacob looked dapper in a Celine black tux. The event took place a year after the couple began dating. The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer: Joey King and Jacob Elordi Struggle With Long-Distance Relationship and Short-Distance Attractions (Watch Video).

The Kissing Booth actor and the model sparked relationship speculation in the fall of 2020 after being spotted in New York City together. "Kaia and Jacob are newly seeing each other," a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, following two PDA-filled outings for the pair in the Big Apple. In November 2020, Gerber and Elordi made their romance Instagram official when they dressed up as Priscilla Presley and her late husband, Elvis Presley, for Halloween.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber told Vogue in comments posted in May. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone," she added.

At the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala, Gerber and Elordi were joined by the likes of Katy Perry, who showcased a nostalgic hairstyle, her fiance Orlando Bloom, Olivia Rodrigo, who sizzled in a risque dress, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Meg Ryan, Cher and many more celebrities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)