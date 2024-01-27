After rocking the screens with his last release, Animal, actor Bobby Deol is all set to charm the audience once again with his avatar of a warrior in the upcoming Tamil-language pan-India film Kanguva. Bobby Deol Turns 55: Suriya Extends Birthday Wishes to His Kanguva Co-star, Drops FIRST LOOK of the Actor from the Fantasy Action Film (View Pic).

The makers of the film released the actor’s look on Saturday on the occasion of his birthday. The promo teaser shows Bobby as the mighty antagonist - Udhiran.

Check Out the First Look of Bobby Deol in Kanguva Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Green (@studiogreen_official)

As the makers shared the poster, they wrote in the caption" “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir. #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol."

Looking absolutely thrilling, the first look of the villain guarantees a lot of thrill in the film with the raw, rustic, and powerful look of Bobby. Earlier, Tamil superstar Suriya suffered an injury on the sets of the film. However, he soon wrapped up the film after his recovery. Kanguva Second Look: Suriya’s Feisty New Avatar From Director Siva’s Upcoming Film Unveiled (View Pic).

Produced by Studio Green and K.E. Gnanavel Raja, and directed by Siva, the movie has been shot on a massive scale with a bunch of its shooting being done in Thailand. A rustic, violent, and epic sort of action film, it will be released in IMAX format in both 2D and 3D.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).