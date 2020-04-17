Kareena Kapoor is Binge-watching This Show with Her Girl Gang

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): As online video streaming platform -- Amazon Prime Video -- dropped the second season of its famous chick-flick series 'Four More Shots Please!' on Friday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen binge-watching it with her girl gang but at a social distance.The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her binge-watching session with her friends, who are all at their respective homes but are watching the series together at the same time.The picture featured the screen that had the show streaming along with Kareena, her sister Karisma and her best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora watching it on the conference video call."I'm quite content with us 4, but there's no harm in four more. Love it @primevideoin #WeGirlsCallTheShots #FourMoreShotsPlease," Kareena captioned the post.This comes a day after the online video streaming platform expressed its wish to make a season of the show casting Kareena Kapoor and her girl gang in it.'Four More Shots Please!' is a show by the online platform that revolves around the life of four independent girls who happen to be friends. The show narrates the story of their hardships in life and also how they stand by each other in all circumstances. (ANI)

