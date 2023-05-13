Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the congress party for winning Karnataka election 2023. Taking to twitter, the PM wrote “Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.” Congress has registered a resounding victory in Karnataka assembly election, crossing the majority mark of 113, and is leading on 22 more seats. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Several Cabinet Ministers of Basavaraj Bommai-Led BJP Government Defeated in Polls.

PM Modi Congratulates Congress

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

