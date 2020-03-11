Karnataka Notifies Temporary Regulation to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a temporary regulation -- Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 -- which aims to prevent the spread of the disease.According to the regulation, all government and private hospitals should have flu corners for the screening of suspected cases of COVID-19.All hospitals during the screening of such cases shall record the history of travel of the person if he or she has travelled to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported in addition to the history of coming in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 shall be recorded.Any person with a history of travel in the last 14 days to a country or area from where COVID-19 has been reported must report to the nearest government hospital or call at toll-free helpline number 104 so that necessary measures if required, may be initiated by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.If a suspected case of COVID-19 refuses admission or isolation, the offices authorised under Section 3 of the regulation shall have powers to forcefully admit and isolate such case of a period of 14 days from the onset of symptoms or till the reports of lab tests are received, or such period as may be necessary. No person, institution or organisation shall use print or electronic media to spread misinformation on COVID19. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished.If the cases of COVID-19 are reported from a defined geographic area, the district administration of the concerned district shall have the right to implement the following containment measures but not limited to these in order to prevent the spread of diseases:* Sealing of geographic* Barring of entry and exit of the population from the containment area* Closure of schools, offices and banning public gathering* Banning vehicular movement in the area* Designating any government or private building as a containment unit for the isolation of cases* The staff of all govt departments shall be at the disposal of the concerned district administration of the concerned area for discharging the duty of containment measuresAny person, institution or organisation found violating any of these regulations, shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

