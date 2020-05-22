Karnataka Permits Inter-State Movement of People Amid Lockdown

Karnataka (Image: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 22: Amid the fourth phase of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, inter-state travel from Karnataka is now permitted with the consent of the receiving state, informed Praveen Sood, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General (IG)."Inter-state pass is not required to go out of Karnataka as long as you have the consent of the receiving state," he said.

The order follows MHA's recent announcement of relaxed guidelines amid the nationwide lockdown."Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. Haryana Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Intrastate, Inter-State Bus Services Begin Today, Here's What is Allowed And Not Allowed by Manohar Lal Khattar Govt.

They would be allowed to move as under," read the new guidelines while asking states to designate nodal authorities to facilitate the interstate movement. The Centre has extended the lockdown till May 31 across the country.

