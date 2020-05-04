Karnataka Sees Liquor Sale of Rs 45 Crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Liquor sale of Rs 45 crore was recorded on the first day of the opening of liquor shops in the state under relaxations during extended lockdown, Karnataka Excise Department informed.As per the orders of the Karnataka Government, liquor shops started operating today across the state from 9 am to 7 pm with some restrictions.The government has taken the decision to open liquor shops in order to mobilise revenue. However, bars, pubs, restaurants remained closed.Wine store, MRP store and MSIL stores were allowed to sell liquor in Karnataka from today. Only five people were allowed at a time and they have to maintain a distance of six feet.All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential, informed Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City.In Bengaluru, 26 containment zones have been recognised by BBMP. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysore are in the Red Zone.A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka taking the total number to 651, State Health Department said on Monday. (ANI)

