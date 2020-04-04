Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha Makes Controversial Remarks About Journalists, Mentions Flesh Trade

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): CPI-M MLA U Prathibha on Saturday made controversial remarks about journalists for reporting her alleged tussle with some workers of youth wing of party, DYFI, about prevention activities for COVID-19.Responding to the reports, the Kayamkulam MLA in Facebook live, said: "I have to tell one thing to media people. You should better go for flesh trade than journalism. May it be women or men. Don't you have any other news to give? Shame, pity on you." Her outburst came after a section of media reported that she and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had locked horns over prevention activities for prevention of COVID-19.She also said that journalists, "who are doing such kind of news reporting, should wash the feet of the poor women who are engaged in flesh trade in streets for their livelihood and drink that water"."I have reached this position with the support of my party leaders and party workers at the grassroots level," she said.Opposition parties slammed the MLA for her remarks and demanded a public apology.Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), Alappuzha district committee, asked her to withdraw her remarks and seek an apology.Alappuzha district committee of Youth Congress filed a complaint against her with the state DGP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)