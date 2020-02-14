Kenyan National Found Dead in Mumbai Hotel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Kenyan national Cyrus Omondi was found dead in his hotel room in Mulund on Thursday, police said.Omondi was in Mumbai with some students from Kenya to participate in a Karate Championship.In his hotel room, he was found lying unresponsive. Omondi was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

