Kerala Declares 88 COVID-19 Hotspots in 14 Districts

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Kerala health department has declared 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots."The lockdown restrictions in these areas will be continued in the hotspots announced by the state health department," said state DGP Lokanath Behera in a statement."Hot spots are being announced based on COVID-19 positive cases, primary contacts and secondary contacts. As the outbreak of the disease increases, hot spots will be revised daily," said State Health Minister KK Shailaja.However, the Minister said that a particular region will be excluded from the hot spot after a weekly data analysis.District wise hot spots in the state - Thiruvananthapuram (3) including Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kollam (5), Alappuzha (3), Pathanamthitta (7), Kottayam District (1), Idukki (6), Ernakulam (2), Thrissur (3), Palakkad (4), Malappuram (13), Kozhikode (6), Wayanad (2), Kannur (19) and Kasaragod (14).In Kerala, 400 people have detected positive for coronavirus, including 3 deaths, as per the Union Health Minister. (ANI)

