Kerala HC Directs Police Action over Sightings of Mysterious Figure in Thrissur at Night

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the police to take appropriate action on the reported sightings of a mysterious figure in and around Thrissur district at night.A division bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly, while hearing a petition filed by a Thrissur resident Rajesh A Nair in the matter, directed the police to take appropriate action in a time-bound manner."Taking note of the statement of the police authorities as regards the investigation that has already been conducted, as also the submission of the petitioner that there have been sightings of the mysterious figure, we deem it appropriate to dispose of this writ petition by directing the police to consider and pass orders on the complaint preferred by the petitioner within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment," the court said.The court took note that the mysterious apparition was found moving at night hours in the district, prompting many local residents to violate the lockdown in attempts to pursue the said figure.According to the petition, locals have reportedly described the figure to be giant-sized thief over six feet tall, rumored to move at lightning speed and with springs attached to his feet."Some locals have referred to the figure as the 'black man' a ghost or as a shapeshifter. There is no verifiable claim of any person having clearly seen the alleged figure as of yet or of the figure having attacked any person," the petition said."As per one report, the figure is rumored to knock on doors to play pranks and scare people. The sightings and rumours have led to panic among the local residents," it added.Kerala police, on the other hand, has warned of strict action against those who violated the lockdown to pursue the mysterious figure.Apart from commencing investigation on local complaints, the police also reportedly strengthened night patrolling in these areas and urged people to contact the police at 0888522221 if the figure was spotted. (ANI)

