KITU Denounces IT/ITeS Employees' 'retrenchment' in Lockdown

Bengaluru, Apr 5 (PTI) The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union on Sunday alleged that some companies have started retrenchment and cut salaries of employees, going against the Centre's directives.

Though the Labour Ministry had in its March 20 advisory asked employers not to reduce salaries or terminate employees during the 21 day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister, some IT/ITes companies had started retrenchements and salary cuts, the union said in a statement.

The Union extended all support to the affected employees and requested them to refuse to resign if asked to do so by the managements.

Acting against the union government's advisory at this juncture was against the nation's interests, it said and demanded that the centre intervene and take strict action against such companies

