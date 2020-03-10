Kusal Perera Returns to Sri Lanka Test Squad for England Series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Mar 10 (ANI): Kusal Perera on Monday made a comeback to Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against England.Sri Lanka has also named spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who is suffering from a hamstring injury. The board has declared that they will name a replacement for him before the first Test.Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne has been dropped from the squad which defeated Zimbabwe 1-0.Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka will lock horns with England in a two-match Test series slated to begin from March 19.The second Test will be played in Colombo from March 27. (ANI)

