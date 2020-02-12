Kylie Gets Shushed by Daughter Stormi While Watching 'Frozen 2'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 12 (ANI): Kylie Jenner shared a hilarious moment where her daughter Stormi casually shushed her mother while watching the tiny tot's favourite movie 'Frozen 2'. The makeup mogul, Kylie elaborated the funny moment in an Instagram story, "So, we're watching Frozen 2 for the first time and she's really into it because I just turned to tell her I love her. I said, 'Stormi, I love you. You love me?' and she said, 'Shhh, mommy,'" Jenner recalled. "I was in shock. She's never done that before."[{700ad8f5-ae60-4de7-b464-d0f19d5bdbc6:intradmin/aghdfhashhhfahf.JPG}]The reality TV star also pointed out that, "She obviously really loves this movie."The 2-year-old is a fan of the Disney franchise that her elaborate Stormi World theme park birthday party had its own 'Frozen' World. Stormi also visited Disney World with her famous parents, ahead of her birthday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)