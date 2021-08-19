Jack O'Connell, best known for the 2014 war film Unbroken, and Matthew Duckett of Doctors fame have joined The Crown star Emma Corrin in the new feature film adaptation of DH Lawrence's classic novel Lady Chatterley's Lover. The project will be the first film to be produced under the new partnership where Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming, reported Deadline. Wamiqa Gabbi Reveals How Regional Cinema Paved Her Way to Bollywood!.

The story follows the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realises that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, known for "The Mustang" and "The Act", will direct the film from "Life of Pi" writer David Magee's script. Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing "Lady Chatterley's Lover". Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are overseeing the film for Sony's 3000 Pictures.

