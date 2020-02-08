Lahiri and Atwal Still Behind After Two Rounds at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach (CA), Feb 8 (PTI) Repairing the early damage, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a one-under 71 in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill.

It took him to even par for 36 holes and T-89thplace with the third round a Monterrey Peninsula which has yielded low scores.

Arjun Atwal made better improvement with a 67 on Par-71 Monterey Peninsula following up on his 75 to get to 142, which is now one-under total and he is T-75.

The cut will be applied after 54 holes at which point all players would have played once on each of the three courses being used this week.

After four pars Lahiri double bogeyed the Par-3 fifth and bogeyed thee sixth to go three-over within first six holes. He then birdied four times on 7th, 11th, 14tth and 18th without dropping any more shots for a 71.

Atwal birdied first, third and fifth to go three-under at Monterey Peninsula but then dropped shots on eighth and ninth. On the back nine, there were four birdies on 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th before he dropped another shot on 17th for a day's card of 67.

Nick Taylor birdied four times in last five holes at Pebble Beach for a 66 to take his first 36-hole lead. Jason Day shot 64 at Pebble Beach to move to second one ahead of Phil Mickelson (64 at Monterey) to get to third. Taylor made birdies on all the par 5s for his 66.

Taylor was at 14-under 129, while Day was 12-under and Mickelson was 11-under.

Day made two long birdie putts across the green, holed a 40-yard wedge for eagle on the dangerous par-5 14th, made a couple of big par saves and moved into contention.

Defending champion Mickelson also got in the mix with four straight birdies after the turn at Monterey. He made bogey on the long par-3 ninth to finish his round of 7-under. He was three shots behind.

Mickelson has not had a top 10 on the PGA TOUR since winning at Pebble Beach last year, though he finished third last week at the Saudi International. PTI

