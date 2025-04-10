April 10, 2025, Special Days: April 10, 2025, is filled with a diverse range of special observances. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, an important spiritual figure in Jainism. National Siblings Day celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, while World Homeopathy Day recognises the role of homeopathy in healthcare. Global Work From Home Day highlights the growing trend of remote work. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy Golfer’s Day, while National Farm Animals Day promotes kindness towards farm animals. Sweet lovers can indulge in National Cinnamon Crescent Day, and National Report IRS Tax Fraud Day encourages civic responsibility. The day also raises awareness with National Youth HIV and AIDS Awareness Day. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 10, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:25 am on Thursday, 10 April 2025 (IST)

6:25 am on Thursday, 10 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:55 pm on Thursday, 10 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ayesha Takia Chris Lynn Fakhar Zaman Jamie Chung Steven Seagal Orlando Jones Mandy Moore Haley Joel Osment Alex Peetyfer Charlie Hunnam David Harbour Sadio Mané Shay Mitchell Sanjeev Kapoor Narayan Rane Terence Lewis Tsewang Paljor (10 April 1968 - 11 May 1996) Mani Shankar Aiyar Kishori Amonkar (10 April 1932 - 3 April 2017)

Major Death Anniversaries on April 10

Morarji Desai Death Anniversary: Died on 10 April 1995 (age 99 years) Shomu Mukherjee Death Anniversary: Died on 10 April 2008 (age 64 years) Birbal Sahni Death Anniversary: Died on 10 April 1949 (age 57 years) Swami Vidya Prakashananda Giri Death Anniversary: 10 April 1998 (age 83 years)

