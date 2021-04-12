American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently received backlash on social media after showing her admiration for the long-time romance between the UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. According to Billboard, following the news of Philip's death on Friday, the 35-year-old songstress paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh by posting several vintage photos of the royal couple. Prince William Skips the BAFTA Awards Ceremony Following Prince Philip’s Death.

They were married for 73 years. "I've always loved the way they loved," Del Rey captioned the pictures on Instagram. In one image, Queen Elizabeth is seen smiling at Prince Philip, while another shows a black-and-white snapshot of the long-time partners holding two of their young children. Prince Harry and Royal Family Set to Reunite for Prince Philip’s Funeral.

Check Out Lana Del Rey's Instagram Post Below:

Many of Del Rey's nearly 19 million Instagram followers took issue with her post, noting that Philip and Elizabeth were distant relatives. "Mmm i love how they were cousins

