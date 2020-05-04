Last Rites of Soldier Killed in Ceasefire Violation in Baramulla Performed at His Native Village

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): The last rites of late Naik Shankar Singh Mehra was performed here in Nali village of Gangolihat on Sunday. He was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rampur Sector of Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday. Wrapped in tri-colour, the fallen soldier's body was brought to his native place on Sunday by the Indian Army personnel. Army officials, state government representatives and local residents were seen consoling the family members. Father of the slain soldier, who has himself served in the Army, said that he is proud of his son who lost his life while serving the nation."I had spoken to my son on May 1 and he informed that there was a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Later in the evening, we got to know that he was killed," he said.Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey was present during the ceremony. "I am here to pay tributes to our courageous soldier on behalf of Uttarakhand government. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. I express my condolences to his family and friends," Pandey said.Naik Mehra was accorded full state honour during his cremation. Scores of villagers joined the family members in paying tribute to the braveheart in his final journey. (ANI)

