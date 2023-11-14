Etawah (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A 1.5-quintal iron vault containing Rs 10 lakh was stolen from the Saifai depot of the UPSRTC here, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered in this regard against the depot cashier and two security personnel and they have been taken into custody, police said.

Also Read | Happy Kali Puja 2023 Messages, Wishes and Greetings for Family and Friends.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said the iron vault, with Rs 10 lakh cash, kept in the cashroom of the depot under the Etawah regional office of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was stolen on Monday night.

He said due to the closure of banks, the amount received from the passengers was kept in the vault of the cashroom.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Air Pollution: Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Other Cities Suffers 'Severe' Category Air Quality After Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

Vinod Kumar and Avneesh, security personnel of a private company posted on night duty at the campus, had informed their security supervisor Dheeraj Singh in the night itself about the disappearance of the safe.

The SSP said that the security personnel claim that the cashier of the depot, Farman Singh, had kept the fare collected from passengers in the vault on Monday evening and went home after finishing his duty.

Both security personnel said they slept at night and when they woke up, they saw the cashroom was locked and the vault was missing.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said the people present at the spot were interrogated but no clue was found. The CCTV camera installed in the premises was found to be faulty, he said.

On Tuesday, on the complaint of Shanti Swaroop, centre in-charge of the depot, a case was registered against the cashier and both the security personnel under the relevant sections of the IPC and they have been detained, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)