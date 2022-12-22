Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 22 (PTI) A man was killed and two others, one of them his brother, were seriously injured in a clash at Samantiapalli in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, the police said.

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine’s Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Mandatory Coronavirus Sampling Tests for All International Passengers if Necessary, Says Mansukh Mandaviya.

The clash took place when the three men were waiting near the panchayat office at Samantiapalli and their rivals allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons, Berhampur superintendent of police Saravana Vivek M said.

The attackers fled after committing the crime.

The dead man and his brother were accused in a case of murder and arson in Ambagaon village in the district about eight years ago.

The injured are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and their condition is stated to be serious, he said.

Though the exact reason for the attack was not immediately known, it is suspected that the assailants did so to take revenge for the murder, the SP said.

The dead man and his brother were jailed and later released on bail.

The police has identified the accused and patrolling has been intensified to nab them, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)