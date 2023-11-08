Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) One person was killed and three others received serious burn injuries when their car caught fire on Canal Road near Nirgajni Jhal village on Tuesday evening, police said.

Nishu Kumar (30) got trapped in the car and died while his wife Priti, son Arth Kumar and driver Raman were seriously injured in the incident which took place in the Bhopa police station area, SHO Rajiv Sharma said.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

The injured have been admitted to hospital while the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police official said, adding that investigations were underway in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)