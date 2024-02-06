Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Feb 6 (PTI) Ten people were injured in the 'jallikattu' event organised in Madhakottai village in this district on Tuesday.

District Collector Deepak Jacob inaugurated the event.

About 700 bulls were released in the event, where 400 bull tamers participated.

In the event, 10 tamers were injured and were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Bulls were brought from Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukkottai and Namakkal districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)