Agartala, Feb 10 (PTI) In a joint operation, the Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered 10 kg cannabis in Sepahijala district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of policemen and BSF personnel launched a search operation on Tuesday night in Takchapara village, about 60 kms from here, and thwarted an attack by the suspected smugglers before recovering the contraband, he said.

BSF officials were not available for comments on the operation.

