Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in the Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday evening, police said.

Naman Rajput along with his parents had gone to a water park under the MIA police station area in Alwar. He was in the pool and moved towards the deeper side of the pool, police said.

When he was not seen around, his parents started looking for him. However, he had drowned in the pool, the police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

After the incident, the family members and locals protested outside the hospital demanding strict action against the pool operator. The police assured them of appropriate action. Further investigation is underway.

