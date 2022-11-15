New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said 12 breed improvement institutions under the aegis of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying have been integrated with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The department has initiated the process for the integration of various infrastructures with the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan (NMP).

Seven central Cattle Breeding Farms, four Central Herd Registration Schemes and Central Frozen Semen Production and Training Institute located at various locations of the country integrated with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, an official statement said.

The integration of other institutions such as Regional Fodder Stations (RFS), Central Poultry Development Organizations (CPDO), etc is in progress.

In future, this department is planning to integrate all the veterinary dispensaries, milk processing plants, chilling centres and infrastructure projects under various schemes of this department with the PM Gati Shakthi NMP digital platform.

"This step will facilitate effective management of infrastructures available in the animal husbandry and dairy sector in the country," the statement said.

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a digital platform that aims to bring 16 ministries, including Railways and Roadways, together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

This multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time.

