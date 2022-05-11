Thane, May 11 (PTI) Twelve village panchayat officials from the Konkan division of the Maharashtra government have been dismissed for alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds, a release said here on Wednesday.

The action was taken by Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vilas Patil following a hearing on February 15, it said.

The officials against whom action was taken included 11 Sarpanchas and one Deputy Sarpanch.

The Divisional Commissioner also ordered registration of criminal cases against some erring officials, the release said.

