Mangaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) The names of 1,256 people were removed from the rowdy sheeters' list in the city police commissionerate limits at a 'transformation meet' held by the police department here on Thursday.

Also Read | PUBG: New State Surpasses 45 Million Downloads Globally, New Update Announced.

The meet, 'Parivarthan Sabhe,' was held with the objective of giving a second chance to many people in the list after an intense screening of their behaviour.

Also Read | Huawei P50 Pocket To Feature 50MP Triple Rear Cameras & a Foldable Screen, Check Full Specifications Here.

Speaking on the occasion, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the names were removed after a series of meetings in order to give them a chance to lead a good and respectful life.

He said there are a total 3,263 names in the list in the city. Cases relating to 663 of them have been closed, while 513 have kept away from criminal activities. As many as 80 in the list are elderly people and all these persons have been removed from the list, he said.

AJ group of institutions chairman A J Shetty, Fr Muller medical college hospital administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D'Sa and Unity hospital chairman Habeeb Rehman were present as chief guests at the function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)