New Tehri, Jul 20 (PTI) Fourteen Kanwariyas were injured while returning from Gangotri after their truck overturned on the road here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the Kanwariyas had come from Haryana and were returning after collecting Ganga water.

The accident took place near Vaildhar on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway when the truck Kanwariyas were travelling in overturned, leaving 14 of them injured. Four among them are in critical condition, Chham Police Station Head Sukhpal Maan said.

He said that upon receiving information regarding the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and began the rescue work.

Chham's in-charge Medical Superintendent, Dr Abhilasha, is present at the spot with her entire team. Seeing the critical condition of the four injured, they have been referred to the Higher Health Centre in New Tehri.

The victims are residents of Ramgarh village of Rewari district of Haryana. All of them had left for Haridwar from Gangotri on Saturday with Dak Kanwar.

