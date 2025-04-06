Ballia (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl here allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by her family over a romantic relationship, a police officer said on Sunday.

He said Reshu Paswan from Nandpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district allegedly hanged herself at her house on Saturday afternoon.

According to Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Faheem Qureshi, preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was admonished by her family recently for talking over the phone to a youth she was in a relationship with.

On Saturday afternoon, the girl's mother who returned home from work in a field found her hanging from a hook on the ceiling of their house.

The girl's father Yadunath, a mason, had gone out for work at the time of the incident.

The family rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the DSP Qureshi said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

