Noida, Apr 14 (PTI) Three people were arrested and 150 kgs of 'ganja' (cannabis) worth Rs 40 lakh was recovered from them in Noida on Monday, police said.

The arrested accused, Inam-ul-haq, Sahnawaz and Noman, residents of UP's Muzaffarnagar, were involved in cannabis smuggling for the last five years, Central Noida DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

The arrests were made in a joint operation of Badalpur police and CRT team, he said.

Inam-ul-haq is the kingpin of the gang and has been jailed in a similar crime earlier as well but was released some time ago, the DCP said, adding that 150 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 40 lakhs was recovered from the three men.

"Inam-ul-haq disclosed that he used to get ganja from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar by hiding it at the bottom of a container, so that no one can catch it easily," the DCP added.

The accused also revealed that police used to supply drugs by train, due to which he was unable to bring more quantity, he said.

Earlier, he was also arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for drug smuggling. Regarding which further action is being taken by contacting Nagpur Police.

