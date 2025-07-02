Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) Around 15,000 workers across 40 jute mills in West Bengal have been promoted to the categories of 'special badli' and 'permanent workers', the state Labour Department said on Wednesday.

The promotions were carried out as part of the implementation of the tripartite agreement signed on January 3, 2024, which had been pending for decades, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak and attended by representatives of the Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA), major trade unions and department officials.

Under the one-time scheme, workers with 15 or 20 years of service and 70 per cent of attendance between 2021 and 2025 qualified for promotion.

While some unions raised concerns over the criteria, they welcomed the overall implementation.

The IJMA flagged non-compliance by some mills and cited a Calcutta High Court order urging the government to cancel factory licences of defaulting units.

The Labour Department has asked the Jute Commissioner to act against mills receiving government orders without valid licences.

Officials said enforcement measures may be initiated soon to ensure compliance with the tripartite agreement.

