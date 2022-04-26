Nagaon(Assam), Apr 26 (PTI) Police arrested four persons after ganja worth around Rs 20 lakh was seized from a Bihar-bound train in Assam's Hojai district, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 65 kg of the contraband in Hojai's Dholpur railway station from the train's water tank on Monday and another 112 kg from the water tank of the Rani Kamlapati train at Chaparmukh Railway station in Nagaon district.

The police arrested four persons in connection with the seizure of ganja, the officer said.

The train was on its way to Bihar from Agartala in Tripura via Assam.

The market value of the seized ganja was estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh, the police added.

