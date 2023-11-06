Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Two foreign nationals were arrested here for allegedly supplying smack and 415 grams of the psychotropic substance worth about Rs 12 lakh in the international market was seized from them, police said on Monday.

One of the suspects is named Innocent, a Nigerian citizen. His accomplice was identified as Neema Sebastian from Tanzania, they said.

They were arrested on Sunday night from the Kavinagar police station area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Crime Branch Sachchidanand said.

During interrogation, the man admitted that he and his accomplice were supplying smack in the National Capital Region, Punjab, and Nepal, the officer said.

They also divulged some details about others involved in the operation and police teams have been deputed to unearth the network, Sachchidanand added.

