Dhubri, Dec 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a clash between two families over a plot of land in Assam's Dhubri district on Sunday, police said.

Montaz Ali and his younger brother's wife Jeshmina Begum died in the clash that happened at Muriyalighat village under the jurisdiction of Gauripur police station. A dispute over the plot between Montaz Ali and his relative Babul had been simmering for some years, the police said.

On Sunday morning, a fight broke out between the two families which soon took an ugly turn in which the two persons were stabbed to death, the police said.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra visited the spot and reviewed the situation. The matter is being investigated, the SP said.

