Ranaghat (WB), May 22 (PTI) Two persons, including a minor, were killed and two others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ayan Muhuri (15) and Raju Paik (25), were residents of Ranaghat.

The injured, two of Muhuri's friends, have been admitted to hospital, they added.

