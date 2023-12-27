Maharajganj (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Two labourers died and five others were injured on Wednesday when the ceiling of an under-construction marriage hall collapsed in a village under Kolhui police station limits, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said two labourers -- Neeraj (20) and Ash Kumar (25) -- died in the incident in Daulatpur village of this district.

Five others -- Santosh Paswan, Sudarshan, Gautam, Ravindra and Ajay Giri -- were seriously injured in the incident and admitted to hospital for treatment, he said.

Singh said investigation is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly.

