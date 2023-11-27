New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Two people were seriously burned when a gas cylinder went through a blast during refilling in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The house where the blast took place was gravely damaged. Police found two gas cylinders and tools used in refilling at the house.

According to police, the blast took place on November 25, when two people were refilling a cylinder that caused a gas leak and an electricity spark set off the blast.

"A spark resulted in the blast which caused injuries to those people and damage to the roof of the room. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by police in a PCR vehicle. The two men were identified as Jaiveer and Arvind Pandey," the FIR filed in the matter read.

Police said that they could not record statements of the victims due to their condition.

"We have registered a case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (acts endangering human life). Further investigation into the matter has been started," a senior police officer said.

