Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy and his sister died after their thatched house caught fire in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.

Prabhulal Gameti's house in Chhatri village on Wednesday night suddenly caught fire in which his four children got trapped, Patiya SHO Devendra Singh said

He said Prabhulal and his wife Pushpa rushed inside but managed to save only two children.

Those killed have been identified as Siddharth and Jeenal, he said, adding that the reason behind the blaze is not clear yet.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

