Coimbatore, May 1 (PTI) Two tourists, including a college student, drowned in the Aliyar Dam at Pollachi, 40 km from here, on Sunday.

According to police, one of them belonging to Thenkasi district, had been working in a furniture shop here and had gone for a picnic to the dam area.

Seeing him drowning, the 19-year-old student, also a tourist, tried to save him but got drowned in the process, said the police.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies, they said.

